Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.47% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VONE. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 30,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $903,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 53,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VONE opened at $183.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.22. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $106.92 and a 1 year high of $186.81.

