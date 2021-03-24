Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,394 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $22,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 16,751 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,950,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $220.23. The stock had a trading volume of 25,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,460. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $118.07 and a 1-year high of $226.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

