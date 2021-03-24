Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,209 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $27,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,697,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 184.2% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares in the last quarter.

VO traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.45. 35,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,460. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.61. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $118.07 and a 1 year high of $226.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

