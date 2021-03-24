Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.74. The stock had a trading volume of 398,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,073,300. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $50.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.07 and its 200 day moving average is $45.61.

