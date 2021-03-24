Vancity Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 109,508 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enviva Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Enviva Partners by 185.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Enviva Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Enviva Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in Enviva Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enviva Partners stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Enviva Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $53.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is currently 520.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on EVA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

