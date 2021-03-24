Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) PT Raised to $32.00

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

VVV stock opened at $25.28 on Monday. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $26.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Valvoline during the third quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 330.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Valvoline during the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

