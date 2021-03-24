Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Valley National Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $335.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.65 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.32.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $14.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,166,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,544,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,059,000 after acquiring an additional 320,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $37,264,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,402,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,174,000 after acquiring an additional 67,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,235,000 after acquiring an additional 36,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 374,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

