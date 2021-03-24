VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of VAALCO Energy stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. VAALCO Energy has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $129.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.51.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 56.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGY. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 22.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,704 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 22,477 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,238 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,730,174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after buying an additional 45,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

