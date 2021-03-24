VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Shares of VAALCO Energy stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. VAALCO Energy has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $129.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.51.
VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 56.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter.
VAALCO Energy Company Profile
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.
