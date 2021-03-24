US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

Get US Foods alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on USFD. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

USFD opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.81 and a beta of 1.80. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $41.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Research analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,828,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,524,334.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,394,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in US Foods by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Foods (USFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.