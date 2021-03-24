Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Stake Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 359.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Universal worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UVV opened at $56.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Universal Co. has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $59.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

In other news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 2,500 shares of Universal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Theodore G. Broome sold 5,000 shares of Universal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $258,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

