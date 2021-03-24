Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports.

UBX stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.20. 21,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,528. The stock has a market cap of $328.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.36. Unity Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.47.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup downgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.04.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

