United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) President Sells $792,000.00 in Stock

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:UNFI traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.09. The stock had a trading volume of 60,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.89. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $41.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

UNFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.