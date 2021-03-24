Uniswap Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 23rd. In the last week, Uniswap has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $30.83 or 0.00056468 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $16.09 billion and approximately $1.75 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000281 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,912,587 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni

Buying and Selling Uniswap

