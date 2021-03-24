uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.84

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.84 and last traded at $30.55, with a volume of 12387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.34.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on uniQure from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Guggenheim raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.19.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 59.64% and a negative net margin of 2,738.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 31,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $1,153,808.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,622 shares in the company, valued at $8,337,793.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $74,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,019,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,971 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in uniQure by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,419,000 after acquiring an additional 172,358 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 54.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

