UniLend (UFT) Price Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One UniLend token can now be purchased for $3.10 or 0.00005562 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, UniLend has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. UniLend has a market cap of $45.57 million and $11.25 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00022978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00048188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.71 or 0.00610684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00066679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00023792 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,684,300 tokens. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

UniLend Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

