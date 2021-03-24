Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Receives $46.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on UCTT shares. Cowen raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of UCTT traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.84. The stock had a trading volume of 766,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $59.42.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $369.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.40 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. Equities analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 10,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 5,935 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $226,064.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,503.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $780,534 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 764.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 19,785.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

