UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $4,657,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 260,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,328,400 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.32, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

