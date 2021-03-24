Ubex Market Cap Tops $6.20 Million (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Ubex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Ubex has a market capitalization of $6.20 million and approximately $5.21 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ubex has traded up 337.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubex Token Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 tokens. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

