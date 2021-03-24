Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.59

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.59 and last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.09.

Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ube Industries, Ltd. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

