U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Up to $11.44

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.44, but opened at $12.01. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 2,926 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLCA. Evercore ISI raised U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 3.22.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The mining company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.73 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,362,858 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,768,000 after buying an additional 300,662 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,960,928 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,906,000 after buying an additional 186,469 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,141 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,579,000 after buying an additional 19,785 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 6.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,607 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 84,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 25.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,113 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 260,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

