U.S. Global Investors, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share by the asset manager on Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

Shares of GROW stock opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.62. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $8.65.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.