U.S. Global Investors, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share by the asset manager on Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.
Shares of GROW stock opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.62. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $8.65.
About U.S. Global Investors
Featured Article: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.