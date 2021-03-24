U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.57.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on USCR shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

USCR stock opened at $55.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.37. The company has a market capitalization of $923.64 million, a P/E ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.34. U.S. Concrete has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.52 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Concrete will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,295.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $300,636 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USCR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in U.S. Concrete by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in U.S. Concrete by 304.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Concrete by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

