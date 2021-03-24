U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.57.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on USCR shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.
USCR stock opened at $55.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.37. The company has a market capitalization of $923.64 million, a P/E ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.34. U.S. Concrete has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06.
In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,295.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $300,636 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USCR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in U.S. Concrete by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in U.S. Concrete by 304.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Concrete by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
U.S. Concrete Company Profile
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
