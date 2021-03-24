U and I Group (LON:UAI) Stock Price Down 1.1%

U and I Group PLC (LON:UAI)’s stock price was down 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 91 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 91 ($1.19). Approximately 24,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 286,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92 ($1.20).

The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 86.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 68.67. The company has a market capitalization of £114.14 million and a PE ratio of -1.37.

In related news, insider Sadie Morgan bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £9,120 ($11,915.34). Also, insider Richard Upton bought 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £20,440 ($26,704.99). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 192,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,294,000.

U and I Group PLC, an investment holding company, develops, invests in, and trades real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Investment, and Development and Trading. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential and retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

