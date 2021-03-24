Two Creeks Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,035,812 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,729 shares during the period. Visa comprises 12.4% of Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $226,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.5% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.43. The company had a trading volume of 263,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,399,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.42. The company has a market capitalization of $408.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,947 shares of company stock valued at $29,322,127. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.36.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

