Two Creeks Capital Management LP Buys 977,767 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Two Creeks Capital Management LP grew its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,836,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977,767 shares during the quarter. Liberty Latin America makes up about 4.1% of Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Two Creeks Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.95% of Liberty Latin America worth $75,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Caption Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 34,364 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,556,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after acquiring an additional 49,483 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,263,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 104,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fine Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,805,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,296,000 after acquiring an additional 438,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Shares of LILAK traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $14.02. 23,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,469. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.44.

Separately, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Liberty Latin America from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.