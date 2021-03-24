TSS (TSSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 29th.

TSSI opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. TSS has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 million, a P/E ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 0.79.

About TSS

TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

