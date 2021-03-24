TrustVerse (TRV) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 Million

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. In the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TrustVerse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0398 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $20.23 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00022978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00048188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $340.71 or 0.00610684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00066679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00023792 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TrustVerse (TRV) is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,542,134 coins. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

