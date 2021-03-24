Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target Raised to $60.75 at Needham & Company LLC

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $60.50 to $60.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.43% from the stock’s current price.

TCNNF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $53.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.53.

Shares of TCNNF opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $53.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.09.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

