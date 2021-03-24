Truist Securities Raises National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Price Target to $74.00

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NHI has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Health Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised shares of National Health Investors from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of National Health Investors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.33.

National Health Investors stock opened at $73.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.74. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $36.61 and a 1 year high of $78.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 13.13.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The business had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.102 dividend. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.18%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in National Health Investors in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 9.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

