tru Independence LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000,000. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of tru Independence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOU. Grace Capital increased its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $645,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:CLOU traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.67. The stock had a trading volume of 53,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,761. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $30.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.