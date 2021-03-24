Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.12 and last traded at $18.32. 5,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,364,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.39.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $891.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 3.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.68.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $155,447.46. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,383,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,298,000 after purchasing an additional 580,134 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 55.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,282,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,901,000 after buying an additional 2,244,476 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,753,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,142,000 after buying an additional 2,050,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,463,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,382,000 after buying an additional 76,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 299.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 932,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after buying an additional 698,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

