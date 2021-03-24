Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triterras’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.10. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triterras will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Triterras.

TRIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, January 31st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Triterras from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Northland Securities downgraded Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triterras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIT traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,810. Triterras has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $15.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.51.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

