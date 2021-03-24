Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Receives $16.46 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.46.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.75 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

OTCMKTS:TRIN traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.52. 46,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,281. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67. Trinity Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99.

Trinity, an internally managed specialty lending company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, is a leading provider of debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors.

