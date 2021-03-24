Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLYF)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06. 1,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Trilogy International Partners from $1.85 to $1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03.

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services in New Zealand, Australia, and Bolivia. The company's services comprise postpaid and prepaid plans, including local, international long distance, and roaming services for subscribers and international visitors roaming on its networks.

