Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.44.
Shares of NASDAQ TRVN opened at $1.91 on Monday. Trevena has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $308.03 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 65.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 48,610 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trevena during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Trevena during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 136.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 170,200 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trevena Company Profile
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
