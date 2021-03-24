Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN opened at $1.91 on Monday. Trevena has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $308.03 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 65.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 48,610 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trevena during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Trevena during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 136.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 170,200 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

