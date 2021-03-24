Travelzoo’s (TZOO) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Noble Financial

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Noble Financial in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $170.89 million, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 246.95%. Research analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 88,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.