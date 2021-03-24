Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travel Leisure Co. provide membership and leisure services. The company offer vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations and Panorama. Travel Leisure Co., formerly known as Wyndham Destinations Inc., is based in Orlando, United States. “

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

NYSE:TNL opened at $59.98 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $65.54.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.86 million. The company’s revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 35,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $2,095,802.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $135,196.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,591 shares of company stock worth $3,745,499 over the last ninety days.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travel + Leisure (TNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.