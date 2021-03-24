Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at HC Wainwright

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 69.39% from the company’s previous close.
TBIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Friday, March 19th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Translate Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.64.
Shares of NASDAQ TBIO opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.64. Translate Bio has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $34.64.
About Translate Bio
Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.
