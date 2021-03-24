Traders Buy Large Volume of Chubb Call Options (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 3,415 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,002% compared to the average daily volume of 310 call options.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $493,517,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Chubb by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,671,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,037,000 after buying an additional 876,961 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,285,000 after buying an additional 580,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Chubb by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 748,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,155,000 after buying an additional 548,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CB. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $157.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.85. Chubb has a one year low of $93.10 and a one year high of $179.01. The stock has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

