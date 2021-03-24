Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,546 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,609% compared to the average volume of 94 put options.

Several brokerages recently commented on LEU. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Centrus Energy stock opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. Centrus Energy has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $30.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 3.71.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.79. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centrus Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $321,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $847,200. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 7,651.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. 23.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.