Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA)

Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 7,840 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,411% compared to the typical volume of 519 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Bravo Advantage Sponsor Thoma acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,000,000.00 per share, with a total value of $400,000,000,000.00.

Get Thoma Bravo Advantage alerts:

Shares of TBA opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. Thoma Bravo Advantage has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66.

Thoma Bravo Advantage focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Thoma Bravo Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoma Bravo Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.