Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,115 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.07% of Tractor Supply worth $11,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,083,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $58,848,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $172.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $75.84 and a one year high of $176.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.77.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

