Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 206.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

NYSE XYL opened at $100.40 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.23, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $611,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,106.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,969. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.