Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 98,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,652,000 after buying an additional 58,904 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $691,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 155,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,786,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,047,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,705,000 after buying an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $168.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.68.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,716.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.80.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

