Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New $76,000 Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.81.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $255.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.81.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

