Tompkins Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,389 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.0% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,806,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 456 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 6,331 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,620,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,137.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,171.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,175.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,885.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

