Tompkins Financial Corp Cuts Stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 98.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

PSK opened at $43.17 on Wednesday. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $44.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.51.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

