Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Director Linda Walker Sells 6,905 Shares

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) Director Linda Walker sold 6,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.46, for a total transaction of C$797,254.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,735,834.18.
TSE:TRI traded up C$1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$111.61. 325,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,306. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.86. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of C$77.45 and a 52 week high of C$115.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$108.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$105.56.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.
About Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.
