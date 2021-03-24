Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Director Linda Walker Sells 6,905 Shares

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) Director Linda Walker sold 6,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.46, for a total transaction of C$797,254.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,735,834.18.

TSE:TRI traded up C$1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$111.61. 325,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,306. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.86. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of C$77.45 and a 52 week high of C$115.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$108.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$105.56.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.

Several research firms have commented on TRI. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$115.00 to C$122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$126.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$116.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.