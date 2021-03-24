Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Kerrisdale Advisers LLC

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 980.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.6% of Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $20,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 25,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 70,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,043,000 after acquiring an additional 48,217 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 5,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 48,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMO. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.85.

TMO stock traded down $3.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $448.09. 15,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,906. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.30 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $176.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $469.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

