The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Bayberry Capital Partners LP

Bayberry Capital Partners LP trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 129,700 shares during the period. The TJX Companies accounts for approximately 2.0% of Bayberry Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bayberry Capital Partners LP’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $6,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,890,417 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $538,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170,134 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 35,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 64,226 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 685,272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $46,804,000 after buying an additional 17,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.77. The company had a trading volume of 59,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,204,552. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.55, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.69.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

